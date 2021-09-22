Handcuffed prisoner who escaped custody in northern Manitoba arrested after 6 days

A prisoner who was bound for Winnipeg but escaped custody at the airport in the northern Manitoba community of Pukatawagan last week has been found and arrested after six days on the run, RCMP said.

Kelly John Castel, 19, was handcuffed when he got away from officers at the airport just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pukatawagan RCMP located and arrested Castel without incident on Wednesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Castel was being transferred by RCMP to Manitoba sheriff's officers at the airport in Pukatawagan, about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, last Thursday when he ran off.

He was chased by officers but got away into the woods, RCMP said.

He was originally scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on Sept. 20 to face charges of robbery and failing to comply with probation.

RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest for being unlawfully at large after his escape.