Handcuffed prisoner escapes custody, runs off into woods

A prisoner about to be transferred from a community in northern Manitoba to Winnipeg escaped custody at the airport and ran into the nearby woods, where officers couldn't find him, RCMP say.

Kelly John Castel, 19, was handcuffed when he got away from the officers just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was with RCMP at the Pukatawagan airport, being transferred over to Manitoba sheriff's officers for a flight to Winnipeg.

During the prisoner exchange, Castel ran off. Despite being chased by officers, he got away into the woods, RCMP said.

Officers searched the area but could not find Castel.

He was scheduled to appear in Winnipeg provincial court on Monday to face charges of robbery and failing to comply with probation.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for being unlawfully at large. He is described as five-foot-10 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Castel was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pukatawagan RCMP at 204-553-2045 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online.

Pukatawagan is about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

