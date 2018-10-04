Winnipeg Remand Centre now has doctor 7 days a week, inquiry into man's in-custody death hears

A former Manitoba Corrections health director says changes have been made to try to prevent in-custody deaths like that of Errol Greene in 2016.

The 26-year-old suffered two seizures at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, which led to his death.

Christopher Ainley, who retired in June, testified Thursday at the inquest into Greene's death that there is now a doctor at the remand centre seven days a week.

"If someone comes in the night before we would have their medication requirements reviewed the following day," said Ainley.

Greene was arrested in the early hours of April 30, which was a Saturday, for drinking alcohol, which broke conditions of a prior mischief charge.

The father of three had epilepsy and was prescribed to take valproic acid on a regular basis to control his seizures.

The inquest previously heard there were no doctors at the remand after hours or on the weekend, like when Greene was in custody. A one-hour clinic with a doctor was held Monday to Friday.

Ainley testified a doctor is now there seven days a week, including on holidays, however he couldn't specify the amount of hours per day.

He said on weekends the doctor only reviews medical records and fills prescriptions but does not see patients.

"I suspect Mr. Greene's file would have gone before the prescribing physician on the Saturday and his medications would have been ordered," said Ainley.

The nurse who treated both of Greene's seizures testified in February that he was scheduled to see the doctor on the Monday morning, but died Sunday.

Beverly Reeves, who was the acting health services manager at the time, testified Greene's prescription had been confirmed Sunday morning, but she wanted to consult a doctor first.

The inquest heard Greene had only filled his prescription twice in six months and Reeve was worried there would be adverse effects if she administered the medication.

Prescription changes

Ainley testified the way medication is handed out was also reviewed after Greene's death. As of May 31, changes made to The Regulated Health Professions Act states nurses cannot give medication without receiving a prescription from the doctor first.

At the time of Greene's death, nurses had to power to give medication after confirming a prescription through DPIN — the Drug Program Information Network, an online database that connects pharmacies and Manitoba Health.

The inquest heard Ainley never had any contact with Greene, but reviewed his death, specifically the care he received and timelines.