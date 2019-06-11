Judge calls for health care improvements at Winnipeg Remand Centre after inmate death

A Manitoba judge is calling for a full review of health-care services at the Winnipeg Remand Centre where an inmate died after suffering seizures.

Provincial court Judge Heather Pullan says nurses and correctional officers at the centre should be trained to handle seizures and an independent body should be hired to review the centre's medical unit.

Pullan also says responsibility for inmates' medical care should be transferred from the provincial Justice Department to the Health Department.

Pullan's recommendations are in a 162-page report following an inquest into the May 1, 2016, death of Errol Greene.

Greene, who was 26, had been arrested for breaching a probation order not to drink alcohol.

He was an epileptic, had not been given anti-seizure medication, and died after having two seizures the day after he was admitted.

