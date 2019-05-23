Erlo the Manitoba police dog celebrated for finding 3 suspects in 5 days

Manitoba RCMP are congratulating Erlo the police dog, who helped arrest three suspects in five days last week.

Erlo, an RCMP police services dog based out of the East St. Paul detachment, helped locate suspects in incidents on May 13 and 17, police wrote in a news release Wednesday. Erlo, who is six, worked with his handler, Const. Matthew Estrada.

On May 13, police were called to an assault at a home in St. Clements, just northeast of Winnipeg. The male suspect had taken off on foot, police wrote, and Erlo and Estrada were called in to assist.

"With his handler right behind him, Erlo tracked the suspect and located him hiding in a field two kilometres from the home," police wrote in the release.

The pair were called in again on May 17, when RCMP were called about a stolen vehicle on Main Street in Selkirk, about 35 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. The stolen vehicle had been abandoned by the thieves, who had run away on foot.

"Erlo first tracked an adult female suspect for approximately three kilometres, and found her hiding in the bush. She was subsequently taken into custody," police wrote.

"He then continued to track an adult male suspect an additional three kilometres, where the male attempted to flee from police by jumping into the Red River. He was coaxed back to shore and arrested."

All three suspects in the two incidents were arrested, the release states. Charges are pending.

Erlo specializes in tracking, criminal apprehension, and explosives detection, police said.

Estrada has been with the RCMP since 2002, and became a dog handler while working in B.C. in 2013, RCMP said. He and Erlo were transferred to their current base in fall 2018.

