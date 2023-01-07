Senior with dementia moved to hospital 90 minutes from home due to rule that 'doesn't make sense': daughter

The transfer of a recovering senior from Winnipeg to a rural hospital three times as far away has a family member calling out a technicality in the system she says is nonsensical and harmful.

June Grayson, 79, was recovering from hip surgery at the Grace Hospital in Winnipeg when family learned she would be moved.

On Thursday, she was transferred to a facility about 90 minutes from where she lives, in Stonewall, to E.M. Crowe Hospital in Eriksdale.

"I pleaded with the nurse, I pleaded with the doctor," her daughter Lisa Grayson said on Friday.

Lisa Grayson's mother had hip replacement surgery at the Grace Hospital on New Year's Day. She was taken there from Stonewall, about a half-hour drive from where she and family live, after breaking her hip.

Though there are exceptions, patients are generally sent to facilities within the catchment area of the health region in which they live. The idea is to keep people close to home for a variety of reasons, including so family are near and don't have to travel great distances to visit.

Since July, about 700 patients from rural areas taken to hospitals in Winnipeg were eventually repatriated to sites in their home regions, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

Stonewall falls within the IERHA, a region that covers 61,000-square-kilometres. It extends from the Ontario border west to the eastern edges of Lake Manitoba, and to the 53rd parallel at the north end of the Interlake to just beyond the Trans-Canada Highway in the south.

The closest hospital with room for June Grayson to recover in, that was technically in her local health region, was in Eriksdale. That's about a 90-minute commute for Lisa Grayson, as opposed to the roughly 20-minute drive she had to the Grace.

"The way the bed utilization manager explained, he said, unfortunately, the Interlake is such a vast region, we have to be sent to a hospital bed in our region," Lisa Grayson said.

"The Interlake is huge. I'm in my region. I'm where I'm supposed to be, but it doesn't make sense when we have to drive so far."

June Grayson has dementia and since being in hospital has had difficulty verbalizing her need for pain medication and struggled with the call button.

"The most important thing for her is to have family close," Lisa Grayson said.

Even before a bed opened up for her at the Grace Hospital she had begun to show signs of delirium, but those symptoms have continued.

Lisa Grayson said Friday health-care workers have twice called her to come in to be with her mother.

"At least Grace Hospital is 20 minutes away from me. Eriksdale is an hour and a half one way and I can't make that drive. I'm afraid to make the drive at night," she said. "My dad is 80 years old. He can't make that drive."

In a joint statement, the WRHA and IERHA said Winnipeg hospitals routinely provide care for patients from outside the city.

When their conditions improve, "it is long-standing practice to repatriate them to sites in the health region they reside in to continue their recovery closer to home, freeing up beds at our hospitals in the process for others who need it."

"If a bed with the care services required is not available at a facility closest to an individual's home community, they will be placed in a facility that has inpatient capacity," the statement reads. "Interlake-Eastern RHA does work to return individuals to their home community as appropriate care and capacity becomes available."

The two health authorities said in the case of June Grayson, staff at the Grace Hospital and in the IERHA are working on finding an available bed at a facility that is closer to the senior's home community.

Lisa Grayson said her mother's condition had improved Friday. She was sitting up in bed and able to eat on her own again.

"She was able to do that, but she's still terribly hallucinating," she said. "All we can do is complain. It doesn't seem to get us anywhere."