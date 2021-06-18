Week-long search for Manitoba homicide suspect Eric Wildman ends with arrest near Belleville, Ont.

Manitoba homicide suspect Eric Paul Wildman — wanted in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of his neighbour Clifford Joseph — has been arrested by Ontario Provincial Police at a home just outside Belleville, Ont., RCMP say.

OPP officers arrested Wildman around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Manitoba RCMP will release additional information at a news conference in Winnipeg at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Joseph, 40, was last seen June 7 leaving his home in the rural municipality of St. Clements, about 70 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

RCMP have been looking for Wildman, 34, since June 12, but he evaded capture and was spotted on Wednesday in Manitoba not far from the Ontario border, heading east on Highway 44 in a rented grey 2020 Chevy Equinox, police said.

Wildman had been seen June 11 at a Lowe's store on Panet Road in Winnipeg, police said. After leaving the store, he took a taxi to the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, where he rented the Equinox.

Police announced they considered Wildman a person of interest in the Joseph investigation on June 12, after they found Wildman's abandoned vehicle in East Kildonan in Winnipeg. Inside, they located police tactical gear, guns, police patches and other items resembling police uniforms.

Police named Wildman as a homicide suspect on June 14.

Clifford Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East in the RM of St. Clements around 3:30 a.m. Monday. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Joseph's body has not been found, but RCMP say they are convinced he is dead based on the evidence they've found.

