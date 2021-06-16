Homicide suspect Eric Wildman seen Tuesday night just north of Winnipeg

Eric Wildman, wanted in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of another man, was last seen on the evening of June 15 in the Lockport area north of Winnipeg, RCMP say.

He was driving a grey 2020 Chevy Equinox and heading east on Highway 44.

The public is urged to call 911 or the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551 if they see the 34-year-old but to not approach him as he's considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP on Wednesday also released surveilance camera images of Wildman from June 11.

They show him at Lowe's on Panet Road in Winnipeg's East Kildonan area before Wildman took a cab to the Winnipeg airport and rented the Equinox, which has the licence plate numbers KGE 368.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> releasing photos from June 11 of Eric Wildman at Lowe’s on Panet Rd before taking a cab to Wpg Int’l Airport where he enters the terminal & rents the 2020 Chevy Equinox. He was wearing shorts, t-shirt, white camo ball cap & surgical mask. Have info? Call 911 immediately <a href="https://t.co/POMIILJMRj">pic.twitter.com/POMIILJMRj</a> —@rcmpmb

Wildman is described as 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt along with a white camo ball cap.

Wildman is wanted in connection to the disappearance of Clifford Joseph, who the RCMP believe is dead though no body has been found.

They said Tuesday they treating Joseph's disappearance as a homicide based on evidence found. That evidence is also links to Wildman.

Police believe Eric Wildman may be driving a grey 2020 Chevy Equinox, like the one in this stock image. The license plate is KGE 368. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

The two men were neighbours in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, around the community of Stead, about 70 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home in the early morning of June 7.

His 1997 Ford Ranger was found abandoned later that same day in a rural area off Road 44 East, near Wildman's property.

Same house, 2 disappearances

The person who lived in that same St. Clements home prior to Joseph also went missing, RCMP Const. Paul Manaigre said.

Vernon Karl Otto, 66, was reported missing in 2018 and his burnt-out truck was found a short distance away.

His disappearance is deemed suspicious and that investigation is ongoing, RMCP said. But it is not part of the investigation involving Joseph and Wildman, they said on Tuesday.

Police identified Wildman as a suspect in Joseph's disappearance on June 12, one day after locating his abandoned vehicle in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.

Inside the vehicle were guns, police tactical equipment, police patches and other items resembling police clothing.

Guns and ammunition found in Eric Wildman's vehicle. (Manitoba RCMP) Police-related gear seized from Eric Wildman's vehicle. (Manitoba RCMP)

An arrest warrant was issued for Wildman on Monday and on Tuesday, multiple officers combed through his Stead property.

The search included areas of burned vehicles, as well as the rubble of a former residence with only the brick chimney still standing.

RCMP said the home burned down about a month ago but there is nothing at the moment to suggest it is linked in any way to the current investigation.