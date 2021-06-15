RCMP search Manitoba property for homicide suspect considered armed, dangerous

Multiple RCMP officers are combing through a property northeast of Winnipeg they say belongs to Eric Wildman, a suspect in a homicide who is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The Mounties issued an arrest warrant on Monday for Wildman, 34, who they believe is connected to the disappearance of Clifford Joseph.

Even though Joseph, 40, has not been found since he was last seen leaving his home in the rural municipality of St. Clements in the early morning of June 7, police previously said they considered his disappearance suspicious.

On Monday, they confirmed Wildman is considered a suspect in Joseph's homicide.

RCMP are searching a rural property in the RM of St. Clements this afternoon in relation to Eric Wildman, who is at large & considered armed & dangerous. He is a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph. If seen, DO NOT approach. Call 911

Jospeh's 1997 Ford Ranger was found abandoned on the day he was last seen in a rural area off Road 44 East, about 50 kilometres south of the property they were searching Tuesday, which RCMP told CBC belongs to Wildman.

"RCMP investigators further determined from the evidence that Wildman is a suspect in the homicide of Joseph," a news release on Tuesday said.

"The RCMP continues to try to locate Wildman and take him safely into custody."

A vehicle belonging to Wildman — who was last seen walking in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood — was found Friday and searched on Sunday, once police had obtained a warrant.

Inside, officers found guns, police tactical equipment, police patches and other items resembling police clothing.

RCMP are searching the Wildman property, near the community of Stead, about 70 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

It is still undetermined if Wildman has any guns, or additional police-related clothing or equipment, RCMP said in a news release.

"Our officers across southern Manitoba are trying to locate him and we are also working closely with the Winnipeg Police Service," RCMP Supt. Michael Koppang said in a news release on Tuesday.

"This situation continues to change, and we are committed to keeping the public informed of any developments."

Anyone with any information relating to Wildman is urged call 911 or the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551.

Do not approach him, police warned.