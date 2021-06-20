Manitoba homicide suspect faces 2 more charges

Eric Wildman has been charged with two more weapons offences after a week-long manhunt for the Manitoba homicide suspect that ended on Friday in Ontario.

Wildman had been sought in connection with the disappearance of his neighbour, Clifford Joseph, 40, who was last seen leaving his home in the rural municipality of St. Clements, about 70 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on June 7.

On Sunday, Mounties announced in a news release that Wildman is charged with two counts of failing to report the destruction of a prohibited firearm.

That's on top of charges for transportation of a firearm contrary to regulations and possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine), the release said.

Those two charges were already announced at a news conference on Friday, when Supt. Michael Koppang, officer in charge of major crime services for the Manitoba RCMP, said more charges were expected.

Wildman was transported back to Manitoba that day. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg court on Wednesday, the release said.

Joseph's body has not been found, but RCMP previously said they are convinced he is dead based on evidence they've discovered.

The day he was last seen, his 1997 Ford Ranger was found abandoned in a rural area of Manitoba off Road 44 East.

Five days after Joseph disappeared, police announced they considered Wildman a person of interest in the investigation.

That was after they found Wildman's abandoned vehicle in East Kildonan in Winnipeg, with police tactical gear, guns, police patches and other items resembling police uniforms inside.

Mounties said on Sunday they are still investigating Joseph's disappearance, and Wildman remains a suspect.