Manitoba homicide suspect now also faces attempted murder investigation in Ontario

A Manitoba homicide suspect who led police on a days-long hunt that ended in Ontario a few days ago is now facing attempted murder charges due to allegedly firing at Ontario Provincial Police officers before his arrest.

Eric Wildman was wanted in the disappearance of his neighbour Clifford Joseph, 40, who last seen at his home in the rural municipality of St. Clements, Man., on June 7. Wildman was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Various police agencies pursued him for days before he was found at a home in Belleville, Ont., on Friday morning. OPP officers executed a warrant at the home and were met with gunfire. They eventually arrested Wildman and one other person.

In a video posted to the Ontario Provincial Police Twitter account this weekend, Det.-Insp Brad Collins with the criminal investigation branch said due to the shooting OPP is now investigating the attempted murder of OPP officers involved in Wildman's arrest.

Attempted murder investigation by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CIBopp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CIBopp</a> after officers execute a search warrant in relation to an <a href="https://twitter.com/rcmpmb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcmpmb</a> investigation in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceEdOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceEdOPP</a> <a href="https://t.co/JYaaIFiBs9">pic.twitter.com/JYaaIFiBs9</a> —@OPP_News

Wildman, 34, has already been charged with a series of offences by the RCMP, including unsafe transportation of a firearm and possession of a prohibited device without a licence. He has also been charged with two counts of failing to report the destruction of a prohibited firearm.

Wildman is in custody and scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

A little over a week ago, police in Winnipeg recovered a vehicle of Wildman's. Police found guns inside, along with police tactical gear, police patches and other replica police clothing.

The RCMP is still investigating the disappearance of Joseph. Anyone with information that could help investigators can call 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be submitted online.