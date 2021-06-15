Warrant issued for Manitoba man in possession of replica police clothing, weapons

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old Manitoba man who was found to own firearms, police tactical equipment and replica police clothing and patches.

Eric Paul Wildman from the rural municipality of St. Clements has been formally charged with unsafe transportation of a firearm and possession of a prohibited device without a licence, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

These charges come after police found his vehicle and searched it over the weekend.

In it, police found guns, police tactical equipment, police patches and other items resembling police clothing. Mounties don't know if Wildman has any more police-related clothing or equipment in his possession now.

Wildman is also considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Clifford Joseph, a 40-year-old man last seen June 7 leaving his home in the RM of St. Clements.

Wildman is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen walking in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg. He's often in Winnipeg or the RM of St. Clements.

He's described as six feet, two inches and 170 pounds, with blue eyes.

RCMP ask the public not to approach him.