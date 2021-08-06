Arrest warrant issued for Winnipeg man accused in stabbing death

Police are asking for the public's help finding the man accused in the stabbing death of Tanner Daniel Kerr late last month.

Eric Jade Wirffel is wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of Kerr, Winnipeg police said Friday.

Kerr, 31, was found suffering from stab wounds in the morning of July 30 at a residence on Arlington Street near St. Matthews Avenue.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took Kerr to hospital, but he died.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wirffel is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: