Equipment theft hits Winnipeg heist film

The makers of a comedy heist movie in production in Winnipeg have become victims of a robbery themselves.

Crew working on Vandits, a feature film about a group of thieves targeting a bingo hall, had a pickup truck and trailer stolen, along with $250,000 worth of movie equipment packed inside the trailer, overnight Sunday.

