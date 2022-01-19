Equipment malfunction prompts Winnipeg's Cornish Library to close once again

The doors to one of Winnipeg's oldest libraries are closed once more.

An equipment malfunction is to blame for the temporary closure of Cornish Library, located on West Gate near the Misericordia Health Centre.

The 107-year-old facility only recently reopened after extensive renovations, at a cost of $3.47 million, that resulted in its closure from May 2018 to May 2021.

The library's newly installed heating, ventilation and air conditioning system failed on Jan. 9, due to ice buildup around a piece of equipment, said Brent Piniuta, manager of the project delivery office at the city's municipal housing department.

After the system failed, city staff installed temporary heating in the building to keep the facility secure, he said.

"Unfortunately, the degree of heat that we can acquire with temporary heating does not match what you would call room temperature. It's just below room temperature" and "not a comfortable point" for patrons, said Piniuta.

That's why a decision was made Monday to close the library until further notice, he said.

A new piece of equipment has been ordered from the manufacturer — but due to supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not expected to arrive for two or three months.

That's why the city isn't expecting the library to reopen until at least spring, Piniuta said.

Once the new equipment arrives, it should only take a day or two to install, he said.

"The city is working diligently to get that new piece of equipment and to reopen the library as soon as possible."

However, the cost of the unit — estimated to be $10,000 — will be footed by the city, as insurance isn't expected to cover the malfunction.

Piniuta said the city's risk management branch is involved in an effort to recoup some of the costs.

The city is still investigating the exact cause of the ventilation system failure, but at this time there is no danger to any books or materials in the library, he said.

"I know there is not any present danger to the facility. The city is especially concerned with keeping the interior of the building well above freezing to protect it from a freeze up of pipes."

City staff continue to closely monitor the building, and will be able to act quickly if conditions change, he said.

While Cornish is closed, materials that were placed on hold there can be picked up at Harvey Smith Library (999 Sargent Ave.) beginning Friday.

Materials that are currently checked out can be returned at any library branch in Winnipeg.