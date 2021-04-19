Winnipeg Mayor Bowman shuffles inner circle, likely for last time

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has shuffled up his inner circle, likely for the last time before he leaves office this fall.

On Tuesday, Bowman announced changes to city council's executive policy committee, which functions like the mayor's cabinet.

Bowman appointed North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty as council's new finance chair. Browaty, the longest-serving member of city council, replaces St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham, who resigned from EPC on Monday.

Gillingham said he is very likely running to succeed Bowman as mayor this fall.

Bowman also appointed St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers into the role of innovation chair. Chambers replaces Browaty in that position.

There are only seven months left in this council term. Winnipeggers elect a new mayor and council on Oct. 26.

So far, River Heights Coun. John Orlikow and social entrepreneur Shaun Loney have declared mayoral runs.

The registration period for mayoral candidates opens on May 1.