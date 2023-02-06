Environment Canada calling for 10-15 centimetres of heavy snow in northern Manitoba

The extreme reaches of northern Manitoba are expected to receive a dump of heavy snow on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northern parts of the province, caused by a low pressure system moving west to east across the province.

Brochet, Tadoule Lake, Churchill and York are included in the warnings, with 10 to 15 centimetres of heavy snow expected to fall in northern parts of the regions. Communities in the southern parts of these regions, such as Lynn Lake and Gillam, will see an estimated 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, according to the national weather agency.

Conditions are expected to improve by Monday evening.

Visibility might be reduced at times due to the heavy snow. Travellers are advised to prepare for rapidly deteriorating conditions, and to consider postponing non-essential travel until the weather improves.

