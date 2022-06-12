Severe thunderstorm warning ended for parts of southern Manitoba

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended after Environment Canada said a storm capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and up to nickel-sized hail was passing through southern Manitoba.

Earlier on Saturday, the weather agency warned a storm was moving east through the south of the province and was capable of producing wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The warning originally covered the Brandon, Killarney, Steinbach, Winkler and Morden areas.

Overnight, Winnipeg also experienced a strong thunderstorm that knocked out power to some areas for part of the morning.

In the St. John's neighbourhood, more than 2,000 customers were in the dark until about 10 a.m. after a lightning strike knocked out power earlier in the morning.

We are responding to an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> affecting customers in the St. John’s neighbourhood caused by a lightning strike. Current estimate for restoration is 10 a.m. <a href="https://t.co/dsm68qukFP">pic.twitter.com/dsm68qukFP</a> —@manitobahydro

