Southeast Manitoba facing 30-50 mm of rain over coming days: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says more rain is expected for water-logged southeastern Manitoba for the next couple days, much to the disappointment of people who live or have cottages in the area.

The weather agency issued a special weather bulletin on Sunday, saying that showers and thunderstorms will cover the southeast corner throughout the day, tapering off at night.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are likely, with even higher amounts possible in areas where there are heavy showers or thunderstorms, the bulletin says.

But that's not all. Another band of rain is expected to begin Monday evening that will continue into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts are uncertain, but an additional 20 to 30 mm seems likely at this point, the weather agency says.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, which is bad news for already flood-affected areas.

Volunteers sandbag around Otter Falls Resort last week before the area was evacuated. More rain is expected in the area over the next couple days. (Emily Brass/CBC)

The rain is forecast to fall in areas that have been hit hard by flooding, including the Red River Valley and the Winnipeg River basin.

Sheila Dancho, who has a cottage in the northern part of Whiteshell Provincial Park, is still waiting to see whether her family will get a taste of summer this year.

Overland flooding caused the province to order a complete evacuation of the area last weekend, and she's not sure when she'll be allowed back, especially given the forecast.

"This is the first time in 16 years that I'm actually home on a May weekend. We actually live for the summers because, especially this winter, this year is such a hard winter," she said.

The special weather bulletin covers the following areas:

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Whiteshell-Lac du Bonnet-Pinawa.

