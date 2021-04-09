Environment Canada advises southern Manitoba to brace for return of winter weather Sunday, early next week

The federal weather agency is advising Manitobans living in the southern half of the province to brace themselves for some ugly winter weather Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon for all regions from Swan River, the Interlake and Poplar River to the Canada-United States border.

A low pressure system is forecast to move through southern Manitoba Sunday, bringing cold temperatures, rain, snow and blowing snow. The weather will continue into early next week, the statement says.

Precipitation will begin some time Sunday morning in the southwest region, then move eastward throughout the day. Most areas can expect some light rain, but that will turn into steady snow by Sunday evening, the statement says.

Snow is predicted to continue falling through Monday and Tuesday as the system hangs around northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday for all regions in blue. The statement warns of winter weather expected Sunday and early next week. (John Sauder/CBC)

Final snowfall amounts may vary depending on the region, but at this point the forecast calls for 10-20 cm across southern Manitoba, with potentially higher local amounts, the statement says.

Winds will be high Monday. Blustery north winds gusting up to 60 km/h are expected and may cause blowing snow, it says.

The worst of the system should have moved on by late Tuesday, but there may be scattered flurries Wednesday. Temperatures should start increasing to seasonal normals Wednesday as well.