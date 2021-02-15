Extreme cold warning grips Southern Manitoba Monday

Extreme cold is in the forecast again for the southern half of Manitoba Monday, stretching the cold snap to at least a week.

Environment Canada issued public alerts for all regions from the U.S. border to Poplar River, the Interlake region and Swan River Monday.

An Arctic ridge high-pressure system has allowed a very cold air mass to settle over southern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba. Temperature highs could reach from -25 C to -22 C, said meteorologist Brian Luzny, but those will drop down to -30 C overnight.

Wind chill values could make it feel like -40 to -45 in southern Manitoba.

The extreme cold is expected to return Monday night into Tuesday morning in parts of southern Manitoba, the alert says.

On Sunday, six new record lows were recorded, said Luzny. The coldest temperature was -40.7 near Berens River, a community that sits on the shore of Lake Winnipeg just over 275 kilometres north of the capital city.

Sunday's new lows come after 20 low-temperature records were set across Manitoba Saturday. The temperature in Norway House dropped to -44.4 C, which was the coldest temperatures in the province Saturday.

Though Luzny is unsure of the exact date, Environment Canada has been updating its extreme cold alerts for Manitoba every day for at least a week, he said.

"It is a seemingly unusually long cold snap," he said. "But we are not unfamiliar with this type of cold in the past."

Temperatures are expected to moderate to seasonal norms by Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, with temperatures warming up a bit on the weekend, Luzny said.

In the meantime, Environment Canada is warning the public about protecting themselves from extreme temperatures. Older adults, young children, people with chronic illnesses or exercising outdoors and people experiencing homelessness are most at-risk.

Pets should also not be left outside.

When going outside, the weather agency advises people dress in layers that can be taken off if a person gets too warm. But the outer layer should be wind resistant.