Extreme cold warning in effect for much of western Manitoba, Interlake region

An extreme cold warning is in effect for much of western Manitoba and the Interlake region.

According to Environment Canada, an Arctic ridge of high pressure will clear the sky in Manitoba's northwest corner, southwestern Manitoba and the Interlake Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The temperature lows will drop to at least –30 C, but winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour will make it feel like –40 or lower before dawn Sunday, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures should start to warm up by Sunday morning, they added.

The affected areas include:

Brandon — Neepawa — Carberry — Treherne.

Killarney — Pilot Mound — Manitou.

Virden — Souris.

Dauphin — Russell — Roblin — Winnipegosis.

Minnedosa — Riding Mountain National Park.

Ste. Rose — McCreary — Alonsa — Gladstone.

Swan River — Duck Mountain — Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Arborg — Hecla — Fisher River — Gypsumville — Ashern.

Grand Rapids — Waterhen.

The federal weather agency is warning that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, but especially young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and people who do not have proper shelter.

It advises people to cover up if they go outside, as frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.