Freezing rain warning in place for central Manitoba as more snow coming for north

The national weather agency issued a freezing rain warning for parts of western Manitoba, including the City of Brandon and Riding Mountain National Park for Monday evening and overnight.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is moving through the southern prairies and will bring with it freezing rain starting in southwestern Manitoba this evening and moving northeast throughout the night.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, the weather agency warns.

The freezing rain is expected to move out of the region by Tuesday morning.

​​​​​​The warning covers the following areas:

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Virden and Souris.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Manitoba, Environment Canada says in a snowfall warning.

By the end of the day on Tuesday, between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow will have accumulated.

Meteorologists forecast up to 25 centimetres by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The following areas are under a snowfall warning:

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage and Snow Lake.

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Poplar River.

In addition, an area including The Pas, Wanless, Westray and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park are under a winter storm warning with snowfall totals to be in the 25 to 30 centimetre range by Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada is encouraging everybody affected by the severe weather to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Drivers should slow down in slippery conditions, watch for brake lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.