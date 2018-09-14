What do the Winnipeg Jets, Mr. Rogers and a cold-case murder have in common?

The fall equinox on the way and this is the last full weekend of summer!

It's a busy one around the province, so you have a couple more chances to make those perfect summer memories.

Our CBC personalities are back to run down the big happenings in Manitoba this weekend.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Jets Fan Fest

If you needed any more notice that summer is wrapping up, head out to the Bell MTS Iceplex Saturday.

Many teams around Manitoba are already on the ice, and our Winnipeg Jets are getting ready for the NHL pre-season starting next week.

But Saturday is for the fans. It's the Jets Fan Fest at the Bell MTS Iceplex, located at 3969 Portage Ave, just west of the Perimeter.

It's a great day for the family to get out and be reminded of why hockey is so much fun. It's the best chance to get some inside access to players and coaches, and the whole day is free!

You can check out how the team is looking during some on-ice training sessions with the Jets at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. If you always thought you could make the cut, feel free to test your skills against the stats of the pros in the Jets combine. You'll also have a chance to pose questions to some players and coaches on the Fan Fest stage.

If you want to check out some "real" jets, the Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing will be on site with displays.

And we can't forget the prizes. Tickets to games, tons of swag and a chance to be the first to wear the brand new alternate jersey will all be on the table.

Get out to the Iceplex, eat your first Jet Dog of the year, and get back into the whiteout spirit!

Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest is free of charge and runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: Won't You Be My Neighbor

Fans of Fred Rogers will want to check out Won't You Be My Neighbor at Cinematheque. (CBC Still Photo Collection)

When Fred Rogers opened the door and zipped up his knitted cardigan, children paid attention. Mister Rogers' Neighborhood introduced us the land of make-believe, and taught us important life lessons that still hold value today. The show ran for more than 30 years, bringing joy to generations.

The new critically-acclaimed documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor allows viewers to hop on the imaginary trolley and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show, and the man who made it his mission to educate and reassure youngsters.

Directed by Morgan Neville, the film features interviews with people who worked with Rogers and knew him best. It's an opportunity to learn more about the world of Rogers, who died in 2003 at the age of 74.

You can catch Won't You Be My Neighbor at Cinematheque on Saturday at 1 p.m. The film is rated PG-13 and runs 94 minutes.

Tickets are $10, and you can get them in advance at WinnipegFiilmGroup.com. There will also be a limited number of door tickets available. Cinematheque is located in the Artspace building at 304 Arthur St. in the Exchange District.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Case at the Edge of the Woods

A new theatre production from Manitoba Mystery Company that's being performed at Oak Hammock Marsh will put audience members in the story. (Kenji Dyck/Manitoba Mystery Company)

Amateur sleuths can put on their detective caps this weekend at Oak Hammock Marsh, where a real-life murder mystery will be solved.

Case at the Edge of the Woods is an interactive play based on the murder of Lawrence Lees, a warden at Riding Mountain National Park. The culprit has never been caught, but that could all change this weekend.

Actors from the Manitoba Mystery Company will enlist audience members for assistance as they play out the true crime story. Viewers will follow the action around the site as they try to shine some light on the decades-old cold case.

Much of the play will be performed outdoors, amid the natural splendour of Oak Hammock Marsh, so guests are reminded to dress for the weather.

Case at the Edge of the Woods will be performed at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15.