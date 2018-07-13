An African circus, Caribbean reggae, rock/soul memories: CBC Manitoba's top 3 weekend events

Another hot summer weekend in Winnipeg brings another stacked lineup of events to the community.

From burgers, fries and fireworks to some groovy African arts, there's something for everyone looking to get out and enjoy the weather.

Here are just a few of the events around the city.

Ismaila Alfa's Pick:

Won'Ma Afrique - Africa in the Circus

Won'Ma Afrique is a unique show featuring eight acrobats performing to deep, traditional African rhythms.

Combining traditional African arts with a North American circus-style show, Won'Ma Afrique is a great way to experience African culture in an exciting performance setting.

The show, presented by Montreal's Kalabante Productions, is a thrilling display of physical ability by acrobats and dancers backed by talented musicians. The weekend performances will offer Winnipeggers a rare opportunity to explore African culture.

Won'Ma Afrique is putting on a number of shows through Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sabrina Carnevale's Pick:

Soca Reggae Festival

Quick question: Who's ready to dance? Get ready to bust a move at Winnipeg's annual Soca Reggae Festival, a multicultural event that merges Caribbean and Canadian cultures into a big, outdoor party.

Dancers perform at the annual Soca Reggae Festival, which merges Caribbean and Canadian cultures into one big outdoor party. (Facebook/islandvibes.org)

The festival combines Caribbean flavours, Soca reggae and calypso during three full days of non-stop music.

Bask in the Winnipeg sunshine as several local and international performers, including Papa Mambo, DJ Sugah Prince, Mr. Killah and Melloman take the stage this weekend. Shows start at noon each day and run late into the evening. And don't forget about the refreshments — several food and craft vendors are on site, and there's a beverage garden as well.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday at The Cube in Old Market Square. Admission is $10 at the main gate, kids under 12 get in free.

Colton Hutchinson's Pick:

Rockin' on the Red

Each year, Manitoba's retro pitstop, The Half Moon Drive-In, hosts a family favourite festival in Lockport. Rockin' on the Red provides two days of free activities, musical entertainment and a fireworks show at the end of each night.

There should be no shortage of entertainment at the festival, with magicians, face painting, a petting zoo and inflatable rides for the young ones to enjoy.

Hundreds of people are expected to take in the tribute bands performing at Rockin' on the Red in Lockport this weekend. (Instagram/Half Moon Drive-In)

The soundtrack for Rockin' on the Red will be provided by some of Winnipeg's favourite tribute artists. Friday night will showcase artists performing songs from Johnny Cash, Elvis and classic hits from the heyday of Motown. Saturday night is geared for rockers, with Guns 'n' Roses, The Rolling Stones and The Tragically Hip cover bands taking the stage.

Of course, none of this can be enjoyed on an empty stomach. The Half-Moon will have its full menu of burgers, shakes and hot dogs available for folks to get their fill.

Rockin' On the Red runs Friday and Saturday from 6:30-11:30 p.m. at the Half Moon Drive-In in Lockport.