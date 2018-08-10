Summer festival season just won't quit: CBC's Top 3 picks for how to spend your weekend

Just like the heat wave, it seems like summer festival season just won't end in Manitoba.

To catch up on what's going on this week, we've brought back 3 CBC personalities to lay out some of the highlights.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Folklorama

One of the world's largest, and longest running multicultural festival is back for another year.

The first weekend of Folklorama is here, with over 40 countries present over two weeks. It would be extremely difficult to make it to every pavilion, but I have a few favorites to share with you for this weekend.

Folklorama acting executive director Teresa Cotroneo tells CBC reporter Bryce Hoye all about what's in store at this year's Folklorama festival. 3:13

Mexico Pavilion

RBC Convention Centre (Third Floor, North Building)

Between the amazing authentic and traditional Mexican Cuisine, and the stunning craft market there's already enough reason to make it out to the Mexican Pavilion. But this year, a special performance from the International Ballet Folklorico de la Universidad Veracruzana will highlight the pavilion. A show seen for the first time ever in Canada, Para Bailar La Bamba, will be presented each evening surrounded by music and traditional folklore from the Gulf of Mexico.

Israel Pavilion

Asper Jewish Community Campus

It's a big year for Israel, celebrating 70 years of independence, and he pride will carry through to Folklorama.

What amazes me about the Israel Pavilion when I have the chance to attend is that most of the music you hear is all performed by a live ensemble. From the music you hear entering the pavilion to the performances on stage, top-notch musicians are creating it all live.

Combined with the excellent falafel, pita, and hummus you can pick up, this is always a must-visit country.

Africa/Carribean Pavilion

Pembina Curling Club

I have to mention the Africa/Carribean Pavilion for this weekend. Full disclosure, I volunteered for years at this Pavilion (Youth Ambassador, 1989) and absolutely fell in love with the culture presented. Fire-eater Prince Jo Jo makes the trip to Folklorama every year from Jamaica. This year is no different, and you can also catch performances from the Afro-Caribbean Dancers and Ariya Afrika, as well as the lovely voices of the Jamaican Folk Ensemble.

Just to make your mouth water, I'll name roti, Jamaican patties, ginger beer, and rum punch as some of the flavours to go along with the shows.

The pavilions turn over on Sunday, so make sure you catch some of these great countries over the next couple days.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: rural music festivals

Rural Manitoba has been congested with great music festivals all summer, and this weekend is no different.

I couldn't even pick a favourite this week, so I'm going to cheat a little and run down a whole list, and you can pick your fancy.

Flin Flon Blueberry Jam Music Gathering

The City of Flin Flon has been working hard to get ready for their inaugural Blueberry Jam Music Gathering.

This is a brand new, three day festival full of music and camping, and it's all happening free of admission

Flin Flon built a brand new stage in hopes that the festival will become an annual event. The Blueberry Jam will feature artists from Flin Flon, across Manitoba, and throughout the Prairies for three full days of music.

It's all happening in the Flin Flon Campground Friday through Sunday, steps away from the blueberry bushes.

Festival 59 Bluesfest

Some of the finest Bluester's in the province will be hanging out at the Hilltop Resort outside of Grand Beach this weekend.

Big Dave McLean is a local name to catch at the Festival 59 Bluesfest. (Mike Latschislaw)

Big Dave McLean, Tracy K, and Greg Leskiw are just a couple of names you can catch on stage. Hill Top Resort boasts ATV Trails, mud pits and a beach to cool down with between sets.

Festival 59 takes place on Friday and Saturday with camping available.

Rockin Horse Music Fest

Doc Walker heads the bill in Morris, Manitoba out at the stampede grounds. Rockin' Horse Music Festival is a one day affair with some of the province's favourite names in country music like The Windups, Greg Arcade, and The Honeysliders.

Music starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and runs through the evening

Toba Rockfest 2018

The headbangers are reading this list and asking where is our Festival? The answer is St. Andrews.

Toba Rockfest is back in full force this Saturday with some of Manitoba's favourite local rockers.

Moon Tan, Ex Omerta, and Bright Righteous will all be present, as well as a special treat in the headlining act. It will be an early 2000's throwback when Winnipeg's Jet Set Satellite are returning for a special performance.

Tickets are $40 with all proceeds heading toward the Rainbow Resource Centre in Winnipeg.

Sam Samson's pick: Moulin Rouge rooftop singalong

The WAG Rooftop will host a Moulin Rouge singalong this weekend. (wag.ca)

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is having a fun night under the stars on their rooftop this evening,

As a part of the Summer With the Impressionists Gallery which is currently featured, they're hosting a Rooftop Pop-Up sing-along of the film Moulin Rouge.

Join Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and the cast of can-can dancers for an unforgettable Burlesque sing-along of the classic 2001 film.

Lyrics will be provided, unless you're like me and know every word by heart.

The screening is at 9PM for $10. The age is limited to 18+. There's limited space on the rooftop so make sure to reserve your seat online.