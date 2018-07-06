If you don't like Folk Fest, try Fish Fest: CBC Manitoba's top 3 things to do this weekend

With the hot weather and sunshine persisting through the weekend, Manitobans will be looking to get out and enjoy the weekend.

With no shortage of great activities happening in Winnipeg, it's hard to find an excuse to stay cooped up at home.

To help you decide on your plans, we've shortlisted a few of the big-buzz events happening around the city.

Colton Hutchinson's pick:

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Daytime workshops are where it's at. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The folkies are out and the music is in full swing. The 45th Winnipeg Folk Festival continues on through the weekend, with a stacked lineup of artists from around the globe performing at Birds Hill Park.

Thousands people are expected to attend the festival throughout the 4 days of music and camping. Whether you've meticulously planned your schedule for the day, or expect to move freely and let the vibes take you, there should be no shortage of activities and performances to take in.

One of the biggest draws for the Mainstage entertainment comes as the closer for the entire festival in Sheryl Crow. With 10 albums and 25 years of songs to draw from, Crow's set is sure to be full of crowd pleasers as well as some hidden gems.

Other artists taking the Mainstage throughout the weekend are Canadian Indigenous Hip-Hop favorites A Tribe Called Red will send the crowd bumping into the night on Saturday. Toronto folksters The Strumbellas will lead into Australian pop-punk sensation Courtney Barnett tonight (Friday) on the big stage closing the first full day of programming.

One of the incredibly unique aspects of the Folk Festival are the famed workshop sessions held in the daytime. The idea is to pair up artists who represent diverse ranges of musical genre or timbre, and have them improvise live on stage together to create a one of a kind show. A workshop to keep an eye on for Friday afternoon is titled "Sonically Speaking," featuring former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo along with Courtney Barnett and others (Waxahatchee, Real Estate) in what is sure to be one of the most rocking sets of the weekend.

If you need a break from the music, grab a hula hoop in the arts tent. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

If you need a break from all the music, the festival site will be ripe with visual arts, crafts, vendors, and tasty food trucks to keep you occupied. Whether you're in for the day or camping through the weekend, the Winnipeg Folk Fest promises to be the biggest party of the summer in the city.

Ismaila Alfa's pick:

Winnipeg Fish Festival

Todd Longley, a.k.a 'the Rock 'n' Roll Fisherman.' (Submitted by Todd Longley)

One of Manitoba's favourite family days is taking place at The Forks on Saturday. The Manitoba Wildlife Federation will be helping to host the annual Winnipeg Fish Festival through the afternoon.

It's a great experience for experienced anglers and the first time fishers to learn, explore, and win all things fishing.

A learn to fish seminar will be held, covering the basics of angling and types of fish found in Manitoba. Demonstrations of fly fishing and fish filleting will be shown.

One of Manitoba's favourite characters when it comes to fishing, Todd Longley (a.k.a The Rock 'n' Roll Fisherman) will be teaching attendees about catfish. Longley owns City Cats fishing guides, touring people through the Red River and catching monster catfish.

Along with demonstrations and seminars for those looking to learn, there's also more than $3,000 in prizes available for those looking to showcase their skills in the casting and pickerel rig tying competitions.

The Fish Festival is free to attend, and always attracts a lively family crowd. It runs at The Forks stage area from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Sabrina Carnevale's pick:

David Cross

Award-winning comedian David Cross is coming to Winnipeg for the very first time, bringing his Oh Come On tour to the Burton Cummings Theatre, Sunday, July 8.

You may know David Cross from Arrested Development or his standup specials. (Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS) Known for his cringe-worthy charm, you're likely also familiar with David Cross from his Arrested Development-fame, where he plays unwanted Blue Man Group understudy, Tobias Fünke.

He'll be presenting some new material on this tour, which has five Canadian dates, including here in Winnipeg, Regina, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. Cross has reportedly been testing out new material at small clubs throughout Brooklyn, N.Y, since January, with that material serving as the foundation for the Oh Come On tour.

Cross has been back in the spotlight recently, with Season 5 of Arrested Development dropping in the past couple months.

This is Cross' first full tour since his 2016 Making America Great Again tour, which became a Netflix special and a Grammy-nominated CD.

Tickets available through www.ticketmaster.ca. Showtime is at 8 p.m.