Enrolment in critical care nursing course drops as WRHA pledges to recruit nurses

Enrolment is down in the course required to train nurses to work in the cardiac critical care units at St. Boniface hospital, but the WRHA says it's working to recruit nurses in hopes of reducing the cardiac surgery waitlist.

Only four nurses are enrolled in a critical care program offered twice a year at St. Boniface Hospital and the Health Sciences Centre, according to the Manitoba Nurses Union. The waitlist for cardiac surgery has doubled in recent months, due in large part to a shortage of trained nurses to work in those areas.

"That is certainly going to have an impact on their ability to fill vacancies and fill shifts in the cardiac program," said Darlene Jackson, MNU President.

"We know there's vacancies in that program and we also know that there's a chronic nursing shortage in Manitoba…this is worrying …this is not going to solve the staffing issues in that department, that's for certain."

In January and February, 33 nurses graduated from the six month course, 12 of whom recently took positions in the two critical care units at St. Boniface Hospital. One of those, the intensive care cardiac surgery unit, is where all patients go after cardiac surgery. The unit has 14 beds and generally needs 14 nurses to maintain a 1:1 nurse to patient ratio.

Jackson said for the past year, the unit has had 'excessive' rates of overtime and high rates of mandated overtime. The rotation schedule for nurses changed as part of the health system overhaul, she said, and with the elimination of the lower EFT positions, several tenured nurses sought positions elsewhere.

"It's very difficult to recruit nurses to an area that is having all these issues," she said.

"For nurses who are already working in an area that's highly specialized, that is stressful, having that amount of overtime, especially if it's mandated overtime …just makes it so much more stressful."

'Recruitment of critical care nurses'

The Chief Health Operations officer for the WRHA said the authority is taking active measures to address the staffing issues.

"We have a working group with not only the St. Boniface Hospital and the region to look at the factors and address them which include the recruitment of critical care nurses," said Krista Williams.

This week, 104 patients are waiting in the community for cardiac surgery, 64 of whom are 'fit and ready' for surgery, she said. Fourteen patients are waiting in hospital, 7 of whom will be operated on this week. She added the high rates of surgeries being rescheduled are due in large part to the staffing issues.

Enrolment in the critical care nursing course is always higher in the fall intake, she added. While Williams said the ICCS staffing levels are 'a concern,' she's optimistic the closure of other ICU's in Winnipeg will bring the transfer of those nurses.

"The reason for consolidation of critical care is to be able to consolidate the nursing skillset and that will definitely help us retain nurses in a highly specialized area and retain that skillset," she said.

"The staffing this week is very good, we're pleased with it this week, we're monitoring it very closely, but recognizing that we still have to look at trying to recruit nurses long term," she said.

Jackson would agree, though she said the loss of 75 spots in the nursing program at Red River College doesn't help.

She encouraged WRHA and government officials to talk to the nurses needed by the cardiac program to operate.

"We can help with efficiencies in health care, we're on the ground floor and we can see where the change needs to happen, someone just has to bring us to the table."