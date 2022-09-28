Loved ones and community members gather to remember 29-year-old man fatally stabbed at Winnipeg beer vendor

Family, friends and community members gathered Tuesday outside an Arlington Street vendor in Winnipeg, where 29-year-old Enrique George Courchene was fatally assaulted on the weekend.

"[He] was a really kind person. He was always hugging everybody, always said: 'I love you'," his aunt Delores Courchene said.

Police responded to a report of an assault shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 24. When officers arrived at the vendor, they found Courchene seriously injured and began emergency medical care.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Looking for witnesses

Delores Courchene said Enrique Courchene was a designated driver that night and went to the vendor with his fiance and brother. The three adults were picking up some drinks to celebrate an anniversary.

Enrique Courchene's brother was knocked unconscious, Delores Courchene said. When he came to, he saw his brother being stabbed.

Enrique Courchene was remembered as a hard-working landscaper, who loved his family and called Sagkeeng First Nation, about 125 km northeast of Winnipeg, home. He also spent a lot of time in the provincial capital with his fiance.

"He was looking forward to a lot of things," his aunt said.

She hopes that witnesses come forward and speak to police, who have not made any arrests in connection to the homicide.

This is the second loss for the family within a week.

"We just lost another [loved one] a week ago. My son-in-law. To have this happen just shortly after, it's very traumatic for the family," Delores Courchene said.

Police continue to investigate the homicide, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).