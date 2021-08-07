He said yes! Winnipeg couple gets engaged at Blue Bombers home opener

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicked off their 2021 season with a win — and a proposal.

On Thursday, the Bombers faced off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but fans were also treated to Brenda O'Greysik and Trevor Bourgeois getting engaged via the Jumbotron at IG Field.

With the help of mascots Buzz and Boomer, O'Greysik got down on one knee and asked her partner, Bourgeois, to marry her. He said yes.

O'Greysik says the idea for the proposal started with a joke.

"I've been married before and so Trevor jokingly said that I've had my time in the spotlight, and he then wanted me to propose to him so that he could have the spotlight," she said in an interview with CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show on Saturday.

"I thought, well, what a bigger spotlight than on the big screen at the Bomber game?"

guys, we just had a proposal!! <br><br>What a night, eh? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheW</a> —@Wpg_BlueBombers

The bride-to-be says the proposal hinged on convincing Bourgeois to go up to the concourse with her at half time, where a staff person would ask them to be Fans of the Game.

"I thought for sure that something would have twigged in him that he was like, 'OK, like this is a setup.' But he seriously thought like we were supposed to play a game and win a prize," O'Greysik recalled.

"And he was like, 'Oh, I wonder what the prize is going to be like.'"

When the host pulled them aside, she asked O'Greysik a couple of questions.

"And then she said, 'Is there anything else you'd like to add?' That's when I turned to Trevor and I just said, 'You know what? I love you, and will you marry me?' He was in complete shock."

Instead of putting a ring on it, she proposed using a navy and gold watch — the Blue Bombers colours.

In the moment, the happy couple couldn't say for sure what was going on around them because they were "in their own little world," O'Greysik said.

But she said the response after was amazing.

"We got a bunch of texts from people at the game afterwards with pictures of us on the big screen. And when we got back to our seats, everyone around us was giving us high-fives and congratulating us."

With any luck, the Bombers' season will also continue on such a positive note — they won their home opener 19-6.

Their next match is Friday, Aug. 13, in a home game against the Toronto Argonauts.