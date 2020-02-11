Manitoba researcher killed in Iran plane crash honoured with endowment fund

A University of Manitoba professor has created a scholarship to honour the legacy of her student who was killed in the plane crash in Iran last month.

Amirhossein Ghassemi was one of the 176 people killed when the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, shortly after takeoff in Tehran.

Ghassemi, a physician from Iran, was pursuing his master's degree in biomedical engineering and studying the signs of epilepsy when people are sleeping.

"Amir was one of our shining stars," said Zahra Moussavi, director of the biomedical engineering program at the University of Manitoba.

Moussavi is setting up the endowment fund in his memory.

"I feel personally all my team members [are] like my own children," she said.

"I felt I have lost a son, and it means a lot to me to honour his name, to honour his research, by creating this scholarship."

Moussavi has raised $10,000 to $12,000 so far.

Her goal is to raise $500,000 in order to provide annual scholarships to researchers.