Community says an 'emotional' goodbye to longtime Ukrainian Canadian Veterans Branch
Branch 141 is leaving Selkirk Avenue after 75 years due to rising costs, declining membership
Standing outside Royal Canadian Legion Branch 141 in her traditional Ukrainian embroidered blouse, Joanne Wachniak reflected on the end of an era.
The Ukrainian Canadian Veterans Branch in Winnipeg's North End closed its doors for good Saturday. For decades the legion was a vibrant place, hosting dances, bingo games, celebrations and funerals. In recent years, that changed.
"Our bills and maintenance just got too high," said Wachniak, who is president of the branch. "There's no way out except to sell."
Branch 141 has served as a touchstone for veterans, Ukrainian Manitobans, and the neighbourhood at large. This weekend, people gathered to say goodbye with an open house celebration.
Wachniak says the decision to sell wasn't easy.
The legion was created by Ukrainian veterans returning from the Second World War more than 75 years ago. One of them was her father, John Wachniak.
But the branch was forced to close its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Now, the front windows are riddled with bullet holes. Joanne says the city's lack of sidewalk snow clearing this winter kept members from accessing the building.
With rising costs and declining membership, she says they were left with no choice but to move on.
'Very emotional'
The timing of the closure is particularly difficult with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Branch 141 has long been a fixture in Gerry Karasevich's life. His father was the first branch president and a founding member. He says he has always thought of the legion community as extended family.
"It's all that meaning and past experience that is now being laid to rest," Karasevich said. "Not only because of the family ties and the number of years this branch has forged ahead, but now, in light of what's happening in Ukraine, it just makes me very emotional."
Ukraine's fight is top of mind for many, says Rev. Isidore Dziadyk. He is a pastor at Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Winnipeg and has served as chaplain at Branch 141 since 1970.
At the open house, raffle tickets were on sale with all proceeds going to Ukraine. Dziadyk says it's fitting Branch 141 ends its legacy on Selkirk Avenue with an act of charity.
"I'm rather surprised that we've come to this point, however this building and the legion here has played in our community a very charitable role," he said.
One such act of charity included the branch's donation of 2,500 wheelchairs to various programs and charities.
Memorabilia on display
Onstage, a band played polka music for a dance floor filled with people. Vases of flowers and Ukrainian flags dotted tables set with paper plates of potato chips.
Around the room, photographs, trophies, old posters advertising annual balls and other items were on display.
"There's a lot of memories in this place," said Ron Wachniak, Joanne's brother and a Branch 141 member since 1969.
In fact, many of the items were up for grabs. Packing up has surfaced the silver tea set members once used at teas, trophies coated with 20 years of dust, and piles of photos.
"We're telling people take a look if there's anything there you like that reminds you it's a grandparent, an aunt or uncle. Take the photos," Wachniak said.
Folklorama will take traditional clothing and artwork, and military items will go to the Fort Garry Horse and the McGregor Street Armoury, Wachniak says. But there's no place to put everything else, and he doesn't want to see it end up in the trash.
A new chapter
Now Branch 141 is looking for a new home. The Wachniaks say they're keeping the charter, but they're looking for a smaller location to keep maintenance costs down.
Membership has gone from thousands to just 52. The legion's glory days may be over, but the community it built is still thriving.
"Today is bittersweet," said Jonathan Barkley, Joanne's son and Ron's nephew. "It's beautiful to see all the old people, it's nostalgic, but it's the end."
Barkley remembers visits with Santa in the building, taking Ukrainian dance classes, signing up for air cadets and being regaled with stories from veterans while working as a bartender.
But he says it's not the loss of his childhood memories he's worried about. He says he's anxious for the older generations for whom the space was a lifeline to culture and community.
"This is what they had and they held strong," he said. "There's plaques on the wall of years gone by of [branch] presidents, and not one of them thought this moment was coming," Barkley said.
"It seemed like it was going to go forever."
