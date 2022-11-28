Fire engulfs homeless encampment in Winnipeg's West End

Fire destroyed a homeless encampment Sunday evening in Winnipeg's West End.

Emergency crews were called just after 6 p.m. to the encampment on Langside Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, and found several tents engulfed in flames and smoke, according to a news release from the city.

Crews heard numerous small explosions believed to be from compressed gas cylinders and propane tanks.

Residents of the encampment, as well as two neighbouring homes, evacuated to safety before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Staff from Downtown Community Safety Partnership attended the scene to help the displaced residents.

The encampment is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

