Winnipeg police hunting attacker who stabbed man for no apparent reason

Winnipeg police say they are searching for an attacker who stabbed a man for no apparent reason on Tuesday.

The victim, 38, who was stabbed once in the upper body at a Walmart parking lot in St. James, remains in stable condition, Const. Tammy Skrabek, a police spokesperson, told reporters on Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the crime scene on Empress Street at the corner of Ellice Avenue at 4:50 p.m., she said.

"The victim advised that he was in the parking lot … when an unknown male ran toward him," Skrabek said.

"The victim slipped and fell and the suspect produced a knife, stabbing him once. The suspect did not say anything or attempt to rob the victim."

Police officers, along with a canine team, searched the area but were unable to find the attacker, Skrabek said.

Police do not have physical a description of him, aside from the fact he is male, and have no motive for the attack.

"We know that parking lot is very busy with people coming and going, so if there is anybody who can provide a good suspect description, they're asked to contact police," Skrabek said, adding it's possible more than one person was involved in the attack.

Anika Malik, a spokesperson for Walmart Canada, said safety of employees and customers is a "top priority" for the company, and referred any requests for information to the Winnipeg police.

Skrabek says investigators have contacted the company to review any surveillance video that may have captured the attack.