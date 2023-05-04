No serious injuries, structural damage found after crane collision at Portage Avenue overpass

No structural damage was caused to Empress Street overpass in Winnipeg, after a collision closed the busy section of westbound Portage Avenue for several hours on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Pacific Railway.

A semi-trailer carrying a construction crane struck the overpass, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

Two additional vehicles were subsequently involved in the crash, but no serious injuries were caused, the email said. One person was taken to hospital in stable condition, police previously said.

Canadian Pacific Railway inspectors found that the no structural damage was caused to the bridge during the incident, a spokesperson for the railway said in an email to CBC News.

The Empress overpass was closed in both directions while the scene was cleared. Westbound traffic on Portage was diverted down Wall for several hours on Tuesday afternoon until 7 p.m.

The traffic division continues to investigate, according to the police spokesperson.

Westbound Portage Avenue traffic was closed for several hours on Tuesday after a collision at the Empress Street overpass. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

