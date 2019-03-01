Empress Street overpass at Portage Avenue shut down early for rehabilitation 'out of an abundance of caution'

The City of Winnipeg shut down a section of the Empress Street overpass over Portage Avenue earlier than it had expected after construction crews discovered it needed more rehabilitation than originally thought.

The southbound lanes on Empress Street between Westway and St. John Ambulance Way was originally supposed to be closed on April 29, but the city shut it down Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"[P]lanned construction activities revealed an increase in the magnitude and quantity of works required underneath the overpass, and the decision was made to implement the closure now out of an abundance of caution," the city said in a news release.

The overpass will remain closed until Nov. 29. The northbound section of the overpass remains open.