Stretch of southbound Empress closed for over 2 months starting Sunday

Southbound Empress Street will be closed between Jack Blick and St. Matthews avenues from Sunday at 9 a.m. to Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. for roadway construction work, the city says.
Closure for roadway work will affect Empress between St. Matthews, Jack Blick avenues until Nov. 25
Southbound Empress Street will be closed between Jack Blick and St. Matthews avenues for about two months beginning this weekend.
The closures will be in effect from Sunday at 9 a.m. to Nov. 25 at 3 p.m., the city said.
The stretch of Empress will be completely shut down for roadway construction and maintenance work.
