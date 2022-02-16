The last of the protesters involved in the weeklong Canada-U.S. border blockade at Emerson, Man., will be escorted away by noon on Wednesday, RCMP say.

Once that happens, all lanes will be reopened to traffic, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

He gave an update during a Wednesday morning news conference on Highway 75 near the U.S. border. Up to 75 vehicles — including semi-trailer trucks, pickup trucks, farm and construction machinery and even snowplows — have blocked the border crossing since Feb. 10.

Some trucks started pulling out Tuesday, when the Mounties said they had reached a resolution and were co-ordinating an end to the blockade with those protesters still there.

"We didn't want to rush in" and issue tickets or make arrests, Manaigre said when asked why it took a week to deal with an issue that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has said affected $73 million in trade a day.

"Communication resulted in what we have today. To me it was the best course of action," he said.

The situation has been resolved without injuries, arrests, charges or anything being towed, he said.

"It's a perfect solution."

Cars and trucks starting to line up at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/emerson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#emerson</a> - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/blockade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#blockade</a> is expected to clear by noon central <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/GOrkA1HgYt">pic.twitter.com/GOrkA1HgYt</a> —@CamMacIntoshCBC

That said, a different situation in a different province might call for swifter action and perhaps have a different outcome, Manaigre said.

"But we felt, like I say, the way the situation was developing here, we needed to take a prudent and safe measure."

The promise of no arrests in exchange for a peaceful departure was part of the dialogue the RCMP had with the protesters over the past few days, he said.

"They wanted to get their message across, which I believe they have, and we wanted to make sure they understood where we were coming from."

Protesters first set up at the international border crossing in Emerson, Man., on Feb. 10. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The discussions over the past week were good but the fear of violence erupting or the presence of weapons is always in the back of the RCMP's mind, Manaigre said.

"There's been no information to suggest that was a possibility but it's part of the planning, part of our contingencies, " he said. "We have to be prepared for it."

Earlier this week, RCMP in Alberta arrested a number of people who were part of a protest near a U.S. border crossing in that province. A cache of firearms and ammunition was found in three trailers, police said.

While all lanes heading to U.S. customs were blockaded at Emerson for the past several days, protesters allowed some cargo, such as medical supplies and livestock, to pass through.

Manaigre said there has been no assurance the border protesters will not return in the future or conduct temporary measures like last month's slow parade of vehicles driving loops on a Manitoba highway to cause traffic backups.

"We're not aware of anything at this moment [but] there's always situations that can develop," he said.

"Right now, we'll focus on today and learn from [that]."

1,000 trucks cross at Emerson daily: reeve

Another protest on Broadway, in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building in downtown Winnipeg, has been going on for about two weeks and remains in place.

Both are part of a number of demonstrations in cities and border crossings across Canada by people who oppose COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and a federal vaccine mandate for truckers.

Emerson typically sees about 1,000 trucks cross the border each day, said Dave Carlson, reeve for the municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

Trucks have been forced to detour to other ports of entry, driving on roads never intended for heavy truck traffic, Carlson said Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act Monday, for the first in time in Canada's history, to give the federal government extra powers to handle ongoing protests against pandemic restrictions.

In an email statement on Wednesday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told CBC News he is grateful for the work of the RCMP, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and other provincial officials to resolve the border situation peacefully and resume cross-border traffic.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decrease, he is urging the federal governments in both Canada and the U.S. to consider reinstating vaccine exemptions for cross-border truck drivers.