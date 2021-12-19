Emergency department support staff should get pay bump: union

Support staff working alongside nurses in Manitoba emergency departments should be paid extra for continuing to work under COVID-19 conditions, their union says.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees Manitoba regional office wrote to Health Minister Audrey Gordon on Friday to ask for the same $6 per hour boost that ER nurses won through mediation in August.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.