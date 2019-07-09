Crews rush 46 to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Dozens of people have been taken to hospital in Winnipeg, including 15 in critical condition, after a carbon monoxide leak at the Super 8 Motel West on Portage Avenue, near the Perimeter Highway.

The City of Winnipeg told CBC News that 46 people in total were taken to hospital on Tuesday.

Five were in unstable condition and 26 were stable, the city said.

The city said via Twitter that 52 people and one dog were in the motel when an alarm went off just after 10 a.m., and Winnipeg Animal Services is attending to the dog.

WFPS UPDATE: Crews responded at 10:19 a.m. to an automatic alarm indicating carbon monoxide gas (CO) in a hotel in 3700 block of Portage Ave. Once on scene, crews detected CO of various levels throughout building, up to 385 parts per million. —@cityofwinnipeg

"This was a major serious incident," Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, told CBC News.

Forrest said carbon monoxide readings at the motel came in at 385 parts per million. Ten to 20 parts per million, he said, is when carbon monoxide levels become dangerous.

He said three fire stations responded. Ten ambulances, along with fire trucks and the service's mass incident response vehicle responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at to the motel at 3760 Portage Ave. at 10:19 a.m.

"It basically drained the whole West End … fire stations," Forrest said.

Manitoba Hydro crews also responded, shutting off gas lines and beginning a ventilation process.

We are currently assisting the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service at a suspected carbon monoxide emergency at 3760 Portage Ave. Gas to hotel has been shut off and ventilating process has begun. —@manitobahydro

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was expected to provide more details at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.