2nd emergency alert tests worked 'flawlessly,' province says, despite some phones missing the message

The second test of Manitoba's emergency alert system went off without a hitch, the province says.

Ron Schuler, the minister responsible for emergency measures, said virtually all enabled phones received the test notification through the Alert Ready system at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the first test of the system in May, only about 60 per cent of cellphones got the alert message. That was because phones weren't on an LTE network or didn't have the latest operating system, the province said.

"This time around the technology worked flawlessly," Schuler said.

It does not mean, however, that every phone received the notification, he explained.

Phone must be up to date

Device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, and your device's software and settings were all factors that may have prevented the test from being received.

He encouraged Manitobans who did not receive the test to inform their cellphone provider to find out why.

Canadians can also check if their phones are compatible with the emergency alert system on the Alert Ready website.

"There was no problem insofar as the way the technology worked," Schuler said. "We can't answer for how many phones were shut off," he said.

Schuler acknowledged coverage dead zones in some rural areas and said the province is committed to working with telecommunications companies to expand coverage.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew wouldn't call the second round of tests a good news story, as Schuler did.

"If Rogers can send every customer a text message to buy a new iPhone, this government ought to be able to ensure that everyone gets a warning that there's a severe weather event coming their way," he said.

Kinew said the government must renew its push to ensure there is adequate cellphone coverage provincewide.

The emergency alert test message was also sent out on cable and satellite TV, radio and web feeds.