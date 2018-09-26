Elton John adds 2 Winnipeg dates to farewell concert tour

Elton John's Yellow Brick Road is leading him back to Winnipeg.

The 71-year-old singer, pianist and composer — who kicked off a farewell tour earlier this month — released additional dates on Wednesday, and Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place will host two of the concerts.

The Rocket Man will be in the city on Oct. 4-5, 2019.

Although the concerts are more than a year from now, tickets go on sale Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

John first announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at an event in New York City back in January, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. He's married to Canadian David Furnish and they have two young children.

The tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pa.

Elton John launched his first tour in 1970 and has performed more than 4,000 times in more than 80 countries. (Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment)

John, whose long list of hits includes Your Song, Candle in the Wind, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Crocodile Rock, I'm Still Standing, Bennie and the Jets and Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting), has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for The Lion King and a Tony Award for Aida.

In his five-decade career, John has sold more than 300 million records, putting him in fourth place all time, just behind The Beatles, Elvis and Michael Jackson.

He launched his first tour in 1970 and has performed more than 4,000 times in more than 80 countries. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

"Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is a celebration of one of music's and pop culture's most legendary and unrivalled performers," said Jay Marciano, chair and CEO of AEG Presents, promoters of the global tour, in a news release about the new concert dates.

"Just as he has promised his millions of fans, it's more than just an unforgettable performance of the most iconic and loved music of his career, it's a look back at all our lives and how Elton John's music has been interwoven into the social, political and cultural history of our world."