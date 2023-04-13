Man in car approached 10-year-old boy in Elmwood and offered him candy, Winnipeg police say

Child abuse unit investigators are looking for a man who Winnipeg police say approached a boy in Elmwood and offered him candy on Wednesday.

The 10-year-old was walking to school around 12:30 p.m. when a vehicle stopped and a man got out and approached him in the area of Watt Street and Thames Avenue, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The man offered the child candy and the boy declined. He ran to safety and reported the incident after the man offered him candy a second time, police said.

Police said the boy's school notified parents.

The man was tall, with a thin build, and was wearing a black sweater with "Zoo York" written down the side, the news release says. The man was also wearing grey pants and shoes with red and yellow details on them, police said.

The vehicle was small and darker blue, police said.

The child abuse unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators can call police at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

