Fire burns roof of Winnipeg home, forces family into cold night

Fire forced a family in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood out of their home and into the frigid air on Monday night.

Crews were called to the tiny bungalow on Bowman Avenue, near Henderson Highway, just before midnight. Not long afterward, flames could be seen coming from a burnt-out section of the roof.

Due to the deteriorating conditions and with heavy fire in the attic, crews had to get out of the house and fight the fire defensively. The blaze was declared under control at just after 1 a.m.

Two adults and one child had safely escaped the house before firefighters arrived, said a news release from the city's Fire Paramedic Service.

Flames can be seen at the peak of the house. (Submitted by Maxx Wazney)

They were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene. No one had to go to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

Drivers are urged to be careful in that area as the water used to fight the fire covered the road and is now frozen.

City crews will apply sand and de-icing material as required.

