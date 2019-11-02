Murder charge laid against man shot by police after woman killed in Elmwood home

A Winnipeg man shot by police responding to what was described as a domestic incident has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Police responding to the Oct. 18 incident at a home on Riverton Avenue, in the city's Elmwood area, found the body of Karen Jane Letniak, 48, inside.

Cody Don Saunders, 26, was formally charged in her death on Friday, Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Saturday.

Police confirmed that there was a confrontation as they responded to the incident, during which Saunders was shot. He was taken to hospital.

"We certainly had medical officers there confirming on a 24-hour basis that if the situation changed and he was going to be released, that we'd be able to then arrest him and charge him," Carver explained.

Saunders is charged with second-degree murder, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Winnipeg police said Karen Jane Letniak, a 48-year-old woman, was found dead inside the house on Riverton Avenue. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Carver said while he thinks the Winnipeg Police Service's domestic violence response is second to none, preventing such tragedies is challenging.

"I think no matter what anyone does from a law enforcement standpoint, domestic violence-related homicides are still going to occur.… They flare up out of nowhere and there's nothing anyone can do to get in front of those," he said.

"Can we get involved early in domestic violence situations, and maybe mitigate that and do education and victim safety? Absolutely.

"But if anyone thinks that somehow we can pull some magic response out that's going eliminate it, it just cannot be done."

The IIU is investigating after police shot a man who is now facing second-degree murder charges. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Carver said he couldn't provide any more information about Saunders's shooting because the case is being handled by Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates serious incidents involving police officers.

Saunders was detained in custody.