Hold and secure lifted at Elmwood High School in Winnipeg after 1 person hospitalized

Elmwood High School and several other schools in the area were placed under a hold and secure Wednesday afternoon.

The hold and secure, initially put in place at about 1:20 p.m., was lifted before 3 p.m., said Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon.

She said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition and an investigation is underway.

As a precaution, other schools and daycares in the area were also temporarily put under a hold and secure, but McKinnon said those too have lifted as there is no risk to the community.