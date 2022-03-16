Hold and secure lifted at Elmwood High School in Winnipeg after 1 person hospitalized
Other schools in area placed under hold and secure briefly, though police say no risk to community
Elmwood High School and several other schools in the area were placed under a hold and secure Wednesday afternoon.
The hold and secure, initially put in place at about 1:20 p.m., was lifted before 3 p.m., said Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon.
She said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition and an investigation is underway.
As a precaution, other schools and daycares in the area were also temporarily put under a hold and secure, but McKinnon said those too have lifted as there is no risk to the community.