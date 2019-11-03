Suspicious fire breaks out in RV near scene of Saturday's shooting in Elmwood

Emergency crews were back on William Newton Avenue Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a motorhome which caused a propane tank to explode, police say.

Fire fighters were called to the Elmwood neighbourhood at around 10:15 a.m. and the district chief said crews quickly extinguished the flames.

The RV had been surrounded by police tape on Saturday while police investigated a shooting in the back lane in the 300 block of William Newton Avenue.

Police are not saying if these two incidents are related, but did say the RV was not on the same property that was being investigated in connection to the shooting. They also said investigators were no longer on the scene when the fire broke out.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service district chief, Terry Kelly, says the fire appears to be suspicious.

"Police are saying there are witnesses that it's possible this is a set fire," said Kelly. "The arson investigators are coming down to check it out."

Kelly said nobody was hurt in the fire, but the motor home is a total loss. He said neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

"[The fire] extended to the fence and the tree and our concern was that it would spread to the garage and possibly the house." said Kelly.

Police tape blocked off a back lane in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon at the scene of a shooting. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Police said they received multiple calls about a gun shot in the area around 4 p.m. on Saturday and cruisers were still there when CBC News arrived shortly before 7 p.m.

A man was sent to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable, police said. No charges or arrests have been made.