Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

Fire breaks out in West End discount store

Crews are on the scene battling a fire in a store in Winnipeg's West End on Sunday morning.

Crews are blocking west and eastbound traffic on Ellice Avenue between Beverly and Victor streets

CBC News ·
Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the store as firefighters doused the blaze from above. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Crews are on the scene battling a fire in a store in Winnipeg's West End on Sunday morning.

Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the Discount Everything store on Ellice Avenue as firefighters used a ladder to douse the fire from above.

Ellice Avenue is blocked in both directions between Beverly and Victor streets as crews work to contain the fire.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now