Fire breaks out in West End discount store

Crews are on the scene battling a fire in a store in Winnipeg's West End on Sunday morning.

Flames could be seen coming out of the top of the Discount Everything store on Ellice Avenue as firefighters used a ladder to douse the fire from above.

Ellice Avenue is blocked in both directions between Beverly and Victor streets as crews work to contain the fire.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

