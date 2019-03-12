Serious police incident forces closure of West End street

Police have blocked a major West End street in Winnipeg due to what they call a serious incident with injuries.

Ellice Avenue is closed in both directions between Empress and Strathcona streets and police expect it to remain that way through the morning rush hour.

Police officers scan the road and sidewalk around the entrance to the parking lot at Ellice Avenue and Empress Street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday but no other information is being provided about the incident.

Police say there are injuries but wouldn't comment on how many people are hurt.

A CBC reporter at the scene says police seem to be focusing their investigation in a parking lot of a strip mall at the southeast corner of Ellice and Empress.