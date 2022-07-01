'Serious occurrence' in West End sends 1 to hospital, Winnipeg police say

One person is in hospital after an incident in Winnipeg's West End early Friday morning, police say.

Few details have been released so far about the incident, which police described on Twitter as a "serious occurrence."

An officer at the Winnipeg Police Service's duty office said it happened around 2 a.m., but would not reveal any details about the person taken to hospital.

Police have shut down traffic in both directions on Ellice Avenue between Furby and Langside streets.

That closure is expected to last until around 9 a.m., police said.